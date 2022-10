Developer's Description By Q42

0h h1 is a little logic game that follows three simple rules:- Three red tiles or three blue tiles next to each other in a row or column isn't allowed- A full row or column must have as many blue tiles as it has red ones.- No two rows are the same. No two columns either.Simply tap a tile to make it red or blue and complete the grid.0h h1 gives you unlimited puzzles for all four grid sizes: 4 x 46 x 68 x 810 x 100h h1 is free, without ads, without social network requirements, without locked features and without nag screens. 0h h1 is a little gift to you. We hope you enjoy it.0h h1 can also be played on 0hh1.com.