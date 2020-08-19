Join or Sign In

your cam beauty makeup for Android

By beauty apps

Developer's Description

By beauty apps

Your cam beauty makeup is a photo editor app for hairstyles, lipstick, eyes lens, face makeup and blush, you can also add sunglasses and hat to your image and make it better. all the posters, accessories and more! You can create a makeup seems, try new hairstyles and hair color. Stay elegant using a powerful photo makeover and cosmetic application

Your photo studio to make all your photos even better! Try frames and collages, add stickers (Doggy Face, Cute Rabbit, rainbow, Flower Crown, Emoji), do quick photo touch up, use blur tool or other special effects with your favorite photo booth!

Your cam beauty makeup is the ultimate beauty photo editor and collage maker for you to create amazing collage photos with beauty, emojis, stickers, backgrounds, rainbows, jewelry (earring, necklace, and crowns) and flowers crown

its the top selfie makeover camera for hairstyles, lipstick, eye lens, blush, all the accessories, stickers and more! Create beauty looks, try new hairstyles and change hairstyle. makeover in seconds. Stay stylish with your makeup tips and hair ideas using the best makeup app.

The structure is exceptionally basic, clear: even a kid can utilize it! Be that as it may, regardless of its basic structure, it gives a specific quality and an extensive variety of photograph impacts to your pictures.

Utilize your creative ability - to make an artful culmination!

App Features:

You can take the pictures from camera or gallery for editing pictures.

Selfies look better than ever with stylish makeup.

Selfie editor complete with lipstick, eye makeup, and blush.

Eye color by replacing different eye color with different eye designer lens.

Apply different hair color shades like red head, blonde, purple, blue, burgundy etc...

Apply different lipstick shade.

selfie Photo Editor.

Edit the face parts like lips, eyes, hair and so many things.

Add stickers Doggy Face, Cute Rabbit, rainbow, Flower Crown, Emoji and more...

You can quickly resize and rotate photo with intuitive tools.

You can undo or cancel the multiple stickers as you choose.

Completely free application to enjoy.

Share your photo makeup on social media Facebook, Instagram, Twitter etc...

Get Your cam beauty makeup today and create great looking selfie photos, your Facebook, Instagram and Twitter fans will be amazed!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 8

General

Release August 19, 2020
Date Added August 19, 2020
Version 8

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 2.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 3
Downloads Last Week 0
