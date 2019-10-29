App developed with educational purposes. I am not responsible for any misuse.

With this app wifi wps wpa connect you can connect to WiFi networks which have WPS protocol

enabled. This feature was only available in version 4.1.2 of Android.

Do you want to know if your Access Point is vulnerable at the WPS protocol?

wps connect is the app that you need!

With this app, you can test the connection to AP with WPS PIN.

PINs are calculated with many algorithms:

-Zhao

-TrendNet

-Dlink

-Dlink 1

-Belkin(root)

-FTE-xxx

-TrendNet

-Asus

-AiroconRealtek

-EasyBox Arcadyan

-Arris

And others default PIN of MANY Access Point.

Then NOT ALL AP ARE COMPATIBLE WITH wifi wps wpa tester .

wps connect App allows to do PINS BRUTEFORCE in a SMART WAY ( ONLY FOR ROOTED DEVICES )

App needs root permissions for devices with Android version < 5.0 ( LOLLIPOP ).

For devices with Android >= 5.0 you can test the PINs with this app and you can connect, BUT

YOU CANNOT SEE WPA ( OR WEP ) PASSWORD WITHOUT ROOT PERMISSIONS.

if you realize someone has security problem you must inform immediately.

I am not responsible for the misuse that can be given.