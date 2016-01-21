Wedogram is an online wedding releated photo sharing platform which is designed for you to ease your engagement and wedding preprations. You can Access hundreds of examples of what you are looking for. You can search, share and save your favorite pictures to use later.
Full Specifications
What's new in version 1.6.3
1. GPS request crashs been fixed2. Camera quality for IOS re-arranged.3. Photo Cropping issues been fixed4. Report and Feedback forms re-arranged.5. Photo filter scrolling issues been reworked6. Error messages re-arranged.7. Now people can delete their own comments below photos8. At register now on people can choose either they are Bride or Groom9. Screenshots for App Store updated.