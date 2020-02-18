Vela is a secure communication app that connects individuals, caregivers and health professionals in real-time to streamline how care is delivered. With Vela, individuals and caregivers can easily reach one another and professionals in a way that is fast and secure to share up-to-date health information, receive support and deliver the best care possible.

THROUGH VELA YOU CAN:

Chat with your health professionals

Chat with trusted family and friends

Complete questionnaires to share information about health

Receive coaching and education

Share pictures and files

Alert your health professionals immediately if an incident occurs

If you are already using Vela today, your same username and password will work in this app.

If you do not have a Vela login, contact your case manager to ask how you can join the Vela community

Whether you're being cared for, or you're caring for someone, Vela is the best way to connect family members, friends and health professionals, such as case managers and pharmacists, all in one place in order to collaborate on care.