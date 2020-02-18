Vela is a secure communication app that connects individuals, caregivers and health professionals in real-time to streamline how care is delivered. With Vela, individuals and caregivers can easily reach one another and professionals in a way that is fast and secure to share up-to-date health information, receive support and deliver the best care possible.
THROUGH VELA YOU CAN:
Chat with your health professionals
Chat with trusted family and friends
Complete questionnaires to share information about health
Receive coaching and education
Share pictures and files
Alert your health professionals immediately if an incident occurs
LOG IN TODAY
If you are already using Vela today, your same username and password will work in this app.
If you do not have a Vela login, contact your case manager to ask how you can join the Vela community
Whether you're being cared for, or you're caring for someone, Vela is the best way to connect family members, friends and health professionals, such as case managers and pharmacists, all in one place in order to collaborate on care.
Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.