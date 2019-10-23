X

u2doc for iOS

u2doc See Doctor Online for Telemedicine TeleConsultation TeleHealth

How it works?

1. Sign up (one time)

2. Make appointment with your selected doctors

3. Make payment (if any)

4. Consultation via video call, audio call and/or message

TeleHealth Cloud Patient

Patients free-of-charge make online appointments with doctors and practices for in-person visits or online teleconsultations where upon selecting the doctor, patient may prepay the consultation fee online using PayPal (or with prepaid VisitCredit or insurance entitlement). Patients see and speak with doctor online using secure Internet connected audio video computing devices; SMART phone, tablet, notebook or desktop computer.

TeleMedicine Cloud Doctor

u2doc makes it easy for doctors, clinics, hospitals and governments to setup telemedicine centers using the latest in healthcare cloud computing technologies that patients now enjoy affordable cross-border teleConsultation services anytime anyplace worldwide. A patient in New York, USA can now easily access realtime affordable specialized healthcare services from a doctor in Asia or vice-versa.

TeleCare Services Worldwide

u2doc works with the doctor community globally towards democratization of health care addressing patient health needs with rich telecare choice and expert opinion; enhancing corporate health and patient home care services on cost lowering healthcare cloud technologies. Retainer practices with physician "concierge" or "boutique" medical practice possibilities, HIPAA referenced.

