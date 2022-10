Come join the innovation project of Bergbahn Kitzbhel and SKIDATA purchasing a ski pass has never been easier!Using swebtix Ski, link your KitSki e-card to your smartphone to purchase your Bergbahn Kitzbhel ski pass online. The pass will be uploaded automatically to your KitzSki e-card (Keycard), ready for you to enjoy a great day of skiing. Just proceed directly to the lift no need to queue and wait at the ticket booth. Whats more, the app provides the statistics of your skiing days.Functions:Linking your Keycard/KitzSki e-card with your smartphone by scanning the QR code on the KitzSki e-card or manually entering the cards serial numberPurchasing ski passes via your smartphoneAutomatic loading of ski pass onto your card upon first use no need to go to the ticket boothDisplay of details of purchased ski passesPersonalized graph indicating the number of your current ski day, and statistical details, e. g., total number of rides, ride profile (elevation gain in meters), etc. per day, week, month and year.This winter season, Swebtix Ski will be available exclusively at Kitzbhel.