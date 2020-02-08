// substweaks // is a minimal package with a bunch of handy options for near-stock ROMs.

Features :

-> Enable lockscreen rotation.

-> Center clock for stock ROMs on Android 8.1.

-> Custom QS column count along with hiding QS tile labels.

-> Enable WiFi activity indicators.

-> Show 4G/LTE on statusbar for LTE.

-> Show LIT icons for LTE on supported platforms.

-> VoLIT icon to replace existing VoLTE icon if your ROM has one.

-> Allow adjusting navbar height (On Oreo this requires rebooting to take effect)

-> Centered dashboard category titles on Android N.

-> Hide Settings icons with or without Oreo style padding.

-> Configurable rounded recents.

-> Pink on {White,Black} color schemes in Android Terminal.

General support status:

Android N OMS ROMs

Android Oreo stock ROMs

Android Oreo custom ROMs

Android P

Samsung stock ROMs

Clock position mods support status:

OxygenOS

Samsung stock and stock-based ROMs

Custom ROMs with statusbar clutter like network speed indicators

Stock Nexus and Pixel devices running Android Oreo.