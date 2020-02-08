X

// substweaks // for Android

By Harsh Shandilya Free

Developer's Description

By Harsh Shandilya

// substweaks // is a minimal package with a bunch of handy options for near-stock ROMs.

Features :

-> Enable lockscreen rotation.

-> Center clock for stock ROMs on Android 8.1.

-> Custom QS column count along with hiding QS tile labels.

-> Enable WiFi activity indicators.

-> Show 4G/LTE on statusbar for LTE.

-> Show LIT icons for LTE on supported platforms.

-> VoLIT icon to replace existing VoLTE icon if your ROM has one.

-> Allow adjusting navbar height (On Oreo this requires rebooting to take effect)

-> Centered dashboard category titles on Android N.

-> Hide Settings icons with or without Oreo style padding.

-> Configurable rounded recents.

-> Pink on {White,Black} color schemes in Android Terminal.

General support status:

Android N OMS ROMs

Android Oreo stock ROMs

Android Oreo custom ROMs

Android P

Samsung stock ROMs

Clock position mods support status:

OxygenOS

Samsung stock and stock-based ROMs

Custom ROMs with statusbar clutter like network speed indicators

Stock Nexus and Pixel devices running Android Oreo.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 4.0

General

Release February 8, 2020
Date Added February 8, 2020
Version 4.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 7.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Nova Launcher

Free
The highly customizable, performance driven, home screen.
Android
Nova Launcher

Microsoft Launcher

Free
Personalize your Android device to match your style with wallpapers, theme colors, icon packs and more.
Android
Microsoft Launcher

Action Launcher: Pixel Edition

Free
Action Launcher brings the best features of Pixel Launcher and Android Pie to your device.
Android
Action Launcher: Pixel Edition

GO Launcher - 3D parallax Themes & HD Wallpapers

Free
Customize your home screen, menu and even lock screen interface with 3D effects.
Android
GO Launcher - 3D parallax Themes & HD Wallpapers

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping