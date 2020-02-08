// substweaks // is a minimal package with a bunch of handy options for near-stock ROMs.
Features :
-> Enable lockscreen rotation.
-> Center clock for stock ROMs on Android 8.1.
-> Custom QS column count along with hiding QS tile labels.
-> Enable WiFi activity indicators.
-> Show 4G/LTE on statusbar for LTE.
-> Show LIT icons for LTE on supported platforms.
-> VoLIT icon to replace existing VoLTE icon if your ROM has one.
-> Allow adjusting navbar height (On Oreo this requires rebooting to take effect)
-> Centered dashboard category titles on Android N.
-> Hide Settings icons with or without Oreo style padding.
-> Configurable rounded recents.
-> Pink on {White,Black} color schemes in Android Terminal.
General support status:
Android N OMS ROMs
Android Oreo stock ROMs
Android Oreo custom ROMs
Android P
Samsung stock ROMs
Clock position mods support status:
OxygenOS
Samsung stock and stock-based ROMs
Custom ROMs with statusbar clutter like network speed indicators
Stock Nexus and Pixel devices running Android Oreo.
