Are you tired of sharing stuff on big corporate social networks knowing that an algorithm is going to decide if, when, and where your friends might get to see it?Are you tired of having to sift through an endless stream of dank memes, clickbait, trolls, and Kardashians for a chance to see a small percentage of the stuff your friends have shared?If you answered YES to either of these questions, you're going to love spake!Everything you share on spake will always be visible to your friends in the order that you share it. Always.Also, to encourage everyone to share stuff that's worth sharing, we only allow spakers to share one photo or thought on spake each day.spake is free! Download the app and create your account today!

Minor bug fixes.

Release June 18, 2016
Date Added March 11, 2016
Version 1.0.10

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Compatible with: iphone4, ipad2wifi, ipad23g, iphone4s, ipadthirdgen, ipadthirdgen4g, iphone5, ipodtouchfifthgen, ipadfourthgen, ipadfourthgen4g, ipadmini, ipadmini4g

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
