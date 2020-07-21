Join or Sign In

safari for Android

By Dalas Information Technology (dalasit)

Developer's Description

By Dalas Information Technology (dalasit)

The safari application provides a fast, secure and safe way of traveling within a few minutes. No need to stop the car or wait for taxi. With safari application, just press your safari icon to book a car.

Where you would like to go and the trip value is automatically determined.

You will have no difficulty in ordering a safari car. here How to order:

- Just open the app and let us know your destination.

- The app uses your location to let the captain know where to meet you.

- You will be able to see the captain's picture and the details of the car and you will be able to follow his arrival on the map.

- After the trip finishing you can evaluate it.

What's new in version 0.0.4

Release July 21, 2020
Date Added July 21, 2020
Version 0.0.4

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
