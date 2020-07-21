Sign in to add and modify your software
The safari application provides a fast, secure and safe way of traveling within a few minutes. No need to stop the car or wait for taxi. With safari application, just press your safari icon to book a car.
Where you would like to go and the trip value is automatically determined.
You will have no difficulty in ordering a safari car. here How to order:
- Just open the app and let us know your destination.
- The app uses your location to let the captain know where to meet you.
- You will be able to see the captain's picture and the details of the car and you will be able to follow his arrival on the map.
- After the trip finishing you can evaluate it.