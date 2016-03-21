This application is used to track the location of your vehicle, person or asset on your iPhone or iPad. The account, username and password is required to access the tracking information on this application. This application is only be useful for person who has purchase GPS Tracker Device from retail market.To use this application, user has to purchase a GPS Tracker device from market and then user will send us a mail with the detail of GPS Tracker with Serial Number, Make and model and we will create a account.