Our day keeps getting busier, with less and less time to keep up-to-date with the increasing amount of information in the ever-changing digital landscape we work and live in.

So how do we keep up?

Welcome to pxl on demand.

The next evolution of our pxl classroom training, which provided us a shared digital language across McCann Worldgroup. pxl on demand is our proprietary mobile interactive learning experience, focusing on McCann Worldgroups full suite of digital tools. With content co-created with experts from across the network, the experience was designed to inspire curiosity, enthusiasm and passion for integrated work.

With information at the tip of your fingers, you are always one swipe away from being up-to-date with our approach to all things digital. With a personalized learning experience, the content is relevant to you at any stage of your journey at MW.

