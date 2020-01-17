X

.projekt for iOS

By Kyrylo Kuzyk $1.99

.projekt is a new minimalistic puzzle from creator of Evo Explores.

The game requires to look at things differently. Playing .projekt is like taking a geometry lessons but in a fun and relaxing way.

.projekt is a great training for your creativity. Imagine how an object looks like from a different point of view to match a silhouette.

This is a relaxing experience. There are no ads, no high-scores and no time pressure. Nothing will distract you from pure meditative gameplay.

Features:

- AUGMENTED REALITY mode

- 100 mind blowing levels and more to come

- 3D TOUCH support

- HAPTIC FEEDBACK support

- CLOUD SAVES

- Game Center ACHIEVEMENTS

Release January 17, 2020
Date Added January 17, 2020
Version 2.1.3.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch. Apple TV.

Total Downloads 3
Downloads Last Week 0
