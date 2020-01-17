.projekt is a new minimalistic puzzle from creator of Evo Explores.
The game requires to look at things differently. Playing .projekt is like taking a geometry lessons but in a fun and relaxing way.
.projekt is a great training for your creativity. Imagine how an object looks like from a different point of view to match a silhouette.
This is a relaxing experience. There are no ads, no high-scores and no time pressure. Nothing will distract you from pure meditative gameplay.
Features:
- AUGMENTED REALITY mode
- 100 mind blowing levels and more to come
- 3D TOUCH support
- HAPTIC FEEDBACK support
- CLOUD SAVES
- Game Center ACHIEVEMENTS
Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.