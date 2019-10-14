X

** At this time, access to praxify is invitation-only. You must be an athenahealth customer enrolled for praxify app or have access to an enterprise token provided by your organization for using praxify app.**

Are you a physician tethered to your EHR? Do you spend more time with your laptop screen than with your patients? Introducing praxify, a new intuitive, easy-to-use mobile solution that allows you to securely manage patient care data in the office, the hospital, or on the go. Built for a seamless experience on the iPhone or iPad, praxify provides:

A user experience that streamlines core clinical workflows, driving provider efficiency and productivity.

Natural voice recognition technology that surfaces relevant information at the point of care, allowing providers to spend more time face-to-face with patients and less time navigating their EHR for critical data.

Intelligent machine learning that learns the patterns of each provider, helping improve documentation accuracy and speed.

Access to your clinical inbox and secure messaging features to easily coordinate care with clinicians and staff

What's new in version 2.1.39

Release October 14, 2019
Date Added October 14, 2019
Version 2.1.39

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.3 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
