Pomo lets you view your family and friends reactions to your videos and pictures wherever and whenever. Share your content with your loved ones and find out their genuine reactions! Pomo takes sharing pictures and videos to a new level by capturing the viewers reaction and sending it back to you, so you get to see what they truly thought of your content, after which both the content and the reaction gets deleted.If you allow forwarding on the content you send, your friends can then forward said content to their friends.You can: - Send pictures and videos from your gallery or click new ones on the spot - Allow forwarding of your content so that your friends can send it to their friends - Replay your reaction after it has been recorded to see what got sentKnow what your friends actually think of your sense of humor; See your grandparents reaction to your graduation that they couldnt make it to; Long distance, short distance, happy, emotional, no matter the occasion, you can connect to your loved ones anytime, anywhere.