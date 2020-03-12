Politiscope Politics in the Palm of Your Hand

OVERVIEW

Politiscope strips away the unnecessary complexity of politics and empowers voters with raw, objective information about their elected officials and the policies they support. Politiscope aims to educate the voter population by providing transparent, truthful political information in a centralized location and offer a reliable alternative to biased and fake news. Within the Politiscope app, current topics are highlighted daily and users have the ability to follow bills and politicians that they are interested in as well as bookmark articles and videos on current topics.

TODAY IN CONGRESS

-Locate bills, their current statuses, easy-to-understand summaries and voting record breakdowns

-Follow specific bills and share information via social media

-Bill breakdown pages include an outline on the centric viewpoint and opinions on the left and right sides, list of sponsors and cosponsors, and bill status

-Topic and committee tags included on each bill to locate related bills easily

-Official bill summaries are provided along with a link to the official bill summaries

ELECTIONS (This is New!)

-Follow the biggest elections in the country and support the campaigns of of your choosing.

-Donate directly time campaigns.

-Create your Support/Oppose List.

-Learn about the candidates that are running for office.

DAILY SCOPE

-Features links to daily news articles and videos relevant to current topics.

-Bookmark articles and videos you are interested in.

-Share news on social media.

MEET CONGRESS

-Follow politician profiles by state or chamber

-Locate voting records, bios, links to social media profiles and contact information

-Select profiles include videos of politicians in action

MY SCOPE

-Locate the bills and politicians you follow as well as articles and videos you have bookmarked.

-Update settings on notifications and state of residence.

-Register to vote.

SETTINGS (This is new!)

-Manage the topics of your interest.

-Manage push notifications.