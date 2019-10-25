X

photo editor for Android

By TikTuk Free

By TikTuk

photo editor has foundation eraser choice which you can use to delete undesirable foundation from your current and new photographs and selfies. There are two sorts of erasers accessible in this application. One is auto eraser and the other is manual eraser. In manual eraser, eraser size can be balanced. Either diminished or expanded.

When you utilize this photo editor, in the event that you do any slip-up while eradicating, you can address it utilizing fix alternative. After deleted undesirable foundation, spare it without foundation or apply any single shading foundation from the rundown or include any lovely foundation from our accumulations.

Generally use slice out apparatus to cut glue the specific picture on any delightful foundation. photo editor has world renowned 1000 excellent foundations which you can set with your photographs and get normal impact like those were taken normally inside those spots.

Apply shading impacts to get delicate and sharp pictures. Include content utilizing include content photograph choice. Select content from the rundown of textual styles. Content size can be expanded or diminished and the content shading can be changed. photo editor pictures can be utilized as a welcome card to pass on wishes to your companions.

Improve your photos with various class sticker accumulations. photo editor edges has 100+ stunning stickers which you can apply on your photographs to make them progressively appealing. The sticker sizes can be resized and they can be turned and moved over the gadget screen.

photo editor editorial manager has flip alternative which you can apply on your photos and stickers. The last picture can be spared and set as a backdrop of your gadget. This application has a gathering of superb greenhouse photograph foundations.

What's new in version 1.1

Release October 25, 2019
Date Added October 25, 2019
Version 1.1

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
