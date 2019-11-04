This application contains old video songs. This application is for those who liked to watch and listen old Hindi songs. In this application we provide for our users all famous songs and melodies.You can find all famous and legend singers collection. Old music has its own feelings. This application contains huge collection of Hindi video songs.
This application includes all old Hindi movies songs like.
Pyaar Deewana Hota Hai
Roop Tera Mastana
Mere Sapno Ki Rani Kab Aayegi Tu
Chhup Gaye Saare Nazaare
Aaj Kal Tere Mere Pyar Ke
Milo Na Tum To Hum Ghabraye
Aane Se Uske Aaye Bahar Anand Bakshi
Ek Pardesi Mera Dil Le Gaya
Koi Haseena Jab
Ek Ladki Bhigi Bhagi Si Majrooh
Shaayad Meri Shaadi Ka Khayaal
Prem Kahani Mein
Vada Tera Vada
Deewane Hain Deewanon Ko Na
Aate Jaate Khoobsurat Awara Sadkon Pe
Haal Kya Hai Dilon Ka Na Poochho Sanam
Pal Bhar Ke Liye
Kya Khoob Lagti Ho
Aap Ki Nazron Ne Samjha
Mohabbat Hai Kya Cheez
Gali Gali Mein
Main Teri Mohabbat Mein
Tirchi Topi Wale
Parda Hai Parda
Mere Naseeb Mein
Aisa Mauka Phir Kahaan Milega
O Meri Mehbooba
There are also a great number of singers born in History whose songs till famous not only India ,in all over the world. You can listen the following singers and categories songs in this app:
Muhammad Rafi
Lata Mangeshkar
Kishore Kumar
Suman Kalyanpur
Madan Mohan
Asha Bhosle
Mukesh
Manhar Udhas
Alka Yagnik
Noor Jahan
Mehdi Hassan
Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan
Mohammad Aziz
Sapna Mukherjee
Balasubrahmanyam
Shailendra Singh
Kumar Sanu
Anand Bakshi
Pankaj Udhas
Kavita Krishnamurthy
Sonu Nigam
Hemlata
So if you are loving the old hindi songs this app can help to more to know about old songs and legendary singers.
