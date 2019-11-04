This application contains old video songs. This application is for those who liked to watch and listen old Hindi songs. In this application we provide for our users all famous songs and melodies.You can find all famous and legend singers collection. Old music has its own feelings. This application contains huge collection of Hindi video songs.

This application includes all old Hindi movies songs like.

Pyaar Deewana Hota Hai

Roop Tera Mastana

Mere Sapno Ki Rani Kab Aayegi Tu

Chhup Gaye Saare Nazaare

Aaj Kal Tere Mere Pyar Ke

Milo Na Tum To Hum Ghabraye

Aane Se Uske Aaye Bahar Anand Bakshi

Ek Pardesi Mera Dil Le Gaya

Koi Haseena Jab

Ek Ladki Bhigi Bhagi Si Majrooh

Shaayad Meri Shaadi Ka Khayaal

Prem Kahani Mein

Vada Tera Vada

Deewane Hain Deewanon Ko Na

Aate Jaate Khoobsurat Awara Sadkon Pe

Haal Kya Hai Dilon Ka Na Poochho Sanam

Pal Bhar Ke Liye

Kya Khoob Lagti Ho

Aap Ki Nazron Ne Samjha

Mohabbat Hai Kya Cheez

Gali Gali Mein

Main Teri Mohabbat Mein

Tirchi Topi Wale

Parda Hai Parda

Mere Naseeb Mein

Aisa Mauka Phir Kahaan Milega

O Meri Mehbooba

There are also a great number of singers born in History whose songs till famous not only India ,in all over the world. You can listen the following singers and categories songs in this app:

Muhammad Rafi

Lata Mangeshkar

Kishore Kumar

Suman Kalyanpur

Madan Mohan

Asha Bhosle

Mukesh

Manhar Udhas

Alka Yagnik

Noor Jahan

Mehdi Hassan

Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan

Mohammad Aziz

Sapna Mukherjee

Balasubrahmanyam

Shailendra Singh

Kumar Sanu

Anand Bakshi

Pankaj Udhas

Kavita Krishnamurthy

Sonu Nigam

Hemlata

So if you are loving the old hindi songs this app can help to more to know about old songs and legendary singers.

