net2phone for iOS

By Mobitalker Free

Developer's Description

By Mobitalker

net2phone is a full featured cloud based phone system that combines all the tools you need to run your business in one convenient app.

With net2phone, we will provide you a new phone number (local or toll free) that you can use for your business. Included with that number, you'll get a slew of features such as:

- Text Messaging (both SMS and MMS)

- Ring Groups

- Departments

- Auto Attendant

- Call Forwarding

- Call Screening

- and more!

You can also port your existing phone number and get all the same great features!

Download net2phone today and transform the way your business communicates.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1.17

General

Release September 5, 2020
Date Added September 5, 2020
Version 1.1.17

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
