Developer's Description By nextbike

Start cycling! Find a nextbike, get on it and off you go any time of the day, with your smart phone. All you need is the nextbike app, which will show you all available bikes and stations in real time.Everything at a glance: manage your account, redeem vouchers, give feedback or contact our customer service team directly. To rent a bike, enter bike number or scan QR code. For return simply select station or retrieve location via GPS.The nextbike app is available for all nextbike brands:metropolradruhr (Ruhr Valley, Germany), sz-bike (Dresden, Germany), Fcherrad (Karlsruhe, Germany), NorisBike (Nuremberg, Germany), PotsdamRad (Potsdam, Germany), KVB-Rad (Cologne, Germany), VRNnextbike (Rhine-Neckar Metropolitan Region, Germany), Stadtrad (Innsbruck, Austria), Leihradl (Lower Austria), Veturilo (Warsaw, Poland), Bemowo Bike (Bemowo, Poland), City by bike (Katowice, Poland), BiKeR (Biaystok, Poland), Grodziski Rower Miejski (Grodzisk Mazowiecki, Poland), Wrocawski Rower Miejski (Wrocaw, Poland), Poznaski Rower Miejski (Pozna, Poland), Opole Bike (Opole, Poland), Konstanciski Rower Miejski (Konstancin Jeziorna, Poland), Lubelski Rower Miejski (Lublin, Poland), Rower Trjmiejski (Sopot, Poland), Belfast Bikes (Belfast, UK), Sixt rent a bicycle (Rga/Jrmala, Latvia), BYKYstations (Dubai, UAE), Healthy Ride (Pittsburgh, USA), SkyBike (West Palm Beach, USA)