!! This application is only for devices Which have MTK (MediaTek) !!

It is very easy to use and accessing is very fast. and get very easy Engineer Mode by this application on your device Which is supported MTK(MediaTek).you can easy to access to engineering Mode by dial *#*#3646633#*#* in the dial pad or search from google.com for example (" secret code of engineer mode of android mobile "). This application is not access any information in your mobile phone.

- Does not require any permissions.

- Do not lag or hang in your mobile phone.

- Do not steal or lose or thief any data.

!! This application is only for devices Which have MTK (MediaTek).

If you have a different platform chipset mobile. then you will get a message that your mobile is not support Media Tek .

!! Attention 1.

If you are facing the problem to get into the Engineer Mode then follow these steps.

1- Enable the developer Mode by pressing the "Build Number" in 5-10 times. and then you

will get a pop up message that congratulation! you are in developer mode and the

build number option will be in your "about phone " option.

2- When you will press the build number in 5-10 times then developer option will be

activate and will show in your phone setting.

3- when the developer mode option show in your phone's setting then go in and click

"enable".

Now you are in developer mode.

But some devices denies the developer mode services.