X

mtk engineer mode for Android

By Anubhav Rajput Free

Developer's Description

By Anubhav Rajput

!! This application is only for devices Which have MTK (MediaTek) !!

It is very easy to use and accessing is very fast. and get very easy Engineer Mode by this application on your device Which is supported MTK(MediaTek).you can easy to access to engineering Mode by dial *#*#3646633#*#* in the dial pad or search from google.com for example (" secret code of engineer mode of android mobile "). This application is not access any information in your mobile phone.

- Does not require any permissions.

- Do not lag or hang in your mobile phone.

- Do not steal or lose or thief any data.

!! This application is only for devices Which have MTK (MediaTek).

If you have a different platform chipset mobile. then you will get a message that your mobile is not support Media Tek .

!! Attention 1.

If you are facing the problem to get into the Engineer Mode then follow these steps.

1- Enable the developer Mode by pressing the "Build Number" in 5-10 times. and then you

will get a pop up message that congratulation! you are in developer mode and the

build number option will be in your "about phone " option.

2- When you will press the build number in 5-10 times then developer option will be

activate and will show in your phone setting.

3- when the developer mode option show in your phone's setting then go in and click

"enable".

Now you are in developer mode.

But some devices denies the developer mode services.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.0

General

Release January 22, 2020
Date Added January 22, 2020
Version 2.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Free
Type faster by sliding your finger from letter to letter.
Android
Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Google

Free
Get personalized Google search results from your phone.
Android
Google

VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

Free
Connect to the Web without censor or restrictions.
Android
VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

VPN by Private Internet Access

Free
Browse privately on the internet.
Android
VPN by Private Internet Access

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping