Personal training brought to you in your home, gym or anywhere life takes you.
'move' provides you with a personalised training that includes;
- Your specific training programmes with supporting exercise video demos
- Customised weekly schedule planner
- Interactive tracking for food diary's, results tracking, adherence tools, progress photos & more
- Direct messaging to you personal trainer with video messaging available
- Ability to record and upload your exercises for coaching and feedback
- Live Group Training with your personal trainer
'move' gives you all the support you could ever need from your personal trainer, Rory Annand.
Highly qualified with a Sports & Exercise Science Degree, over 11 years experience as a personal trainer and more than 10'000 hours of personal training sessions conducted - you are expertly supported throughout.
move online coaching trading as Rory Annand Personal Training