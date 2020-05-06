Personal training brought to you in your home, gym or anywhere life takes you.

'move' provides you with a personalised training that includes;

- Your specific training programmes with supporting exercise video demos

- Customised weekly schedule planner

- Interactive tracking for food diary's, results tracking, adherence tools, progress photos & more

- Direct messaging to you personal trainer with video messaging available

- Ability to record and upload your exercises for coaching and feedback

- Live Group Training with your personal trainer

'move' gives you all the support you could ever need from your personal trainer, Rory Annand.

Highly qualified with a Sports & Exercise Science Degree, over 11 years experience as a personal trainer and more than 10'000 hours of personal training sessions conducted - you are expertly supported throughout.

move online coaching trading as Rory Annand Personal Training