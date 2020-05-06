X

move for Android

By BH App Development Free

By BH App Development

Personal training brought to you in your home, gym or anywhere life takes you.

'move' provides you with a personalised training that includes;

- Your specific training programmes with supporting exercise video demos

- Customised weekly schedule planner

- Interactive tracking for food diary's, results tracking, adherence tools, progress photos & more

- Direct messaging to you personal trainer with video messaging available

- Ability to record and upload your exercises for coaching and feedback

- Live Group Training with your personal trainer

'move' gives you all the support you could ever need from your personal trainer, Rory Annand.

Highly qualified with a Sports & Exercise Science Degree, over 11 years experience as a personal trainer and more than 10'000 hours of personal training sessions conducted - you are expertly supported throughout.

move online coaching trading as Rory Annand Personal Training

What's new in version move 7.33.0

Release May 6, 2020
Date Added May 6, 2020
Version move 7.33.0

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Total Downloads 4
Downloads Last Week 0
