motion picture live photo : motion effect for Android

By Banana lol Free

Developer's Description

Motion On Photo easily helps you create amazing animated photos with a refreshing type of photo art.

Bring your images into living. Make wonderful cinemagraph.

Don't just post a boring photo, use dynamic effects to make your photo stand out from the crowd.

Give life to your picture with Motion Picture . Apply a fantastic Cinemagraph Motion -

Animation Effect. Motion on Photo very easy to add motion in photos.

Motion Picture helps to imagine many scenes for your static photo such as movement of water,

movement of fire, movement of cloud in the sky, hair flying in the wind. Apply Slow Motion Camera

Effect to your picture with motion picture pro cinemagraph effect.

1. Animate your photos

- Let the clouds in the sky move.

- Let the river flow.

- Let your hair float in the wind.

- Get rid of gravity and let the waterfall flow upwards.

2. Beautify your photos

- Add professional filters and presets, landscape, film, portrait and more.

- Apply animated overlays to your photos, make your photos live, butterflies, cloud, lights, sunsets, and clear blue skies.

Features:-

->Stunning video effects in motion and stills.

->Save work as GIF OR VIDEO .

->animation Smoke Effect Photo Edit

->Set speed of your image in seconds.

->Integrated Video Camera.

->Set fixing points to prevent them that being displaced by motion arrows using stabilization tool.

->Exquisite Cinemagraph pictures in Explore section.

->Select tool that is use for delete wrong point of movement .

->Simple, fast, light Bokeh, Glitter, Analog Film Filter.

->Stop an image areato mark regions where the image will not move using Mask tool.

What's new in version 1.3

