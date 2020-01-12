Ringtone
Ringtones app Features:
- set ringtone with just a single tap.
- make your favorite ringtones list.
- Set as phone ringtone.
- Set ringtone as notification sounds.
- Set as alarm sound.
- Set ringtones as contact ringtone.
ringtone List;
1.Wrecking ball
2.The climb
3.We Can't Stop
4.Malibu
5.Adore You
6.Do My Thing
7.Who Owns My Heart
8.Stay
9.Can't Be Tamed
10.Hands of Love
11.FU
12.No Freedom
Feature :
This app is easy to use
Need internet connected to play
the contents have small size app
Disclaimer:
We don't own anything about the property
This app is for fans and fun purpose
