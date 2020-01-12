Ringtone

Ringtones app Features:

- set ringtone with just a single tap.

- make your favorite ringtones list.

- Set as phone ringtone.

- Set ringtone as notification sounds.

- Set as alarm sound.

- Set ringtones as contact ringtone.

ringtone List;

1.Wrecking ball

2.The climb

3.We Can't Stop

4.Malibu

5.Adore You

6.Do My Thing

7.Who Owns My Heart

8.Stay

9.Can't Be Tamed

10.Hands of Love

11.FU

12.No Freedom

Feature :

This app is easy to use

Need internet connected to play

the contents have small size app

Disclaimer:

We don't own anything about the property

This app is for fans and fun purpose