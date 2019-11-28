X

metoo for iOS

By MeToo Free

Developer's Description

By MeToo

Whether it's the people you know or the people you don't, metoo is the easiest way to find out what's going on around you. Between the home timeline where your friends share their plans, the rabble, and seeing who is checked into a location, metoo creates a community for the place you live.

Features:

Share your plans to eat, go out, or just hang. Friends can let you know they're coming by tapping "metoo"

Explore what your friends are up to and what places are hot around you by seeing who's checked in or on tonight's guest list

Post anonymously to the rabble, where everybody around you can vote and comment

Peek other anonymous feeds from around the country

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.0.3

General

Release November 28, 2019
Date Added November 28, 2019
Version 2.0.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

WhatsApp Messenger

Free
Write and send messages to your friends and contacts from your iPhone.
iOS
WhatsApp Messenger

Facebook

Free
Keep up with your friends, share your story, like and comment on various posts and articles.
iOS
Facebook

Messenger

Free
Connect with people internationally, send text messages, share photos, or start a video chat.
iOS
Messenger

Telegram Messenger

Free
Use a messaging app with a focus on speed and security.
iOS
Telegram Messenger

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping