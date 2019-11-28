Whether it's the people you know or the people you don't, metoo is the easiest way to find out what's going on around you. Between the home timeline where your friends share their plans, the rabble, and seeing who is checked into a location, metoo creates a community for the place you live.

Features:

Share your plans to eat, go out, or just hang. Friends can let you know they're coming by tapping "metoo"

Explore what your friends are up to and what places are hot around you by seeing who's checked in or on tonight's guest list

Post anonymously to the rabble, where everybody around you can vote and comment

Peek other anonymous feeds from around the country