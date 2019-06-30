Your opinion is valuable! Share it and make money in your free time.

methinks connects you to businesses that pay for your feedback and opinions on a wide variety of topics.

Talk to businesses on your free time, from the comfort of your home or anywhere else. All you need is your Android!

Key features:

* Build your profile and businesses will find you

* Apply for gigs

* Impress businesses and earn followup gigs

You will be helping hundreds of businesses grow by providing feedback about their future products and services.