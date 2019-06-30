X

methinks - money for thoughts for Android

By methinks Technologies Inc Free

Developer's Description

By methinks Technologies Inc

Your opinion is valuable! Share it and make money in your free time.

methinks connects you to businesses that pay for your feedback and opinions on a wide variety of topics.

Talk to businesses on your free time, from the comfort of your home or anywhere else. All you need is your Android!

Key features:

* Build your profile and businesses will find you

* Apply for gigs

* Impress businesses and earn followup gigs

You will be helping hundreds of businesses grow by providing feedback about their future products and services.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.3.1

General

Release June 30, 2019
Date Added June 30, 2019
Version 1.3.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Carousell: Snap-Sell, Chat-Buy

Free
Snap, List, Sell - Selling made as simple as taking a photo.
Android
Carousell: Snap-Sell, Chat-Buy

Bumble -- Date. Meet Friends. Network.

Free
Meet, date, and friend people faster and easier than ever
Android
Bumble -- Date. Meet Friends. Network.

BBC News

Free
Get the latest world and regional news from the BBC's global network.
Android
BBC News

Be My Eyes - Helping the blind

Free
Lend your eyes to a blind person in need through a live video connection or be assisted by the network of sighted users.
Android
Be My Eyes - Helping the blind

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping