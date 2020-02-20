X

maps guide for fortnite for chapter 2 for Android

By Anahi.dev Free

Developer's Description

By Anahi.dev

The Ultimate Maps guide for Fortnite chapter 2

Maps chets for battle royale chapter 2 FBR fortbytes locations best fortbytes helper

Introducing the NEW FREE Fortnite Battle Royale Companion app random location picker.

tats Tracker: View Battle Royale Player Stats grouped by squad type and platform. Favorite Players for even quicker lookups. You can also compare that stats of any two Battle Royale players, perfect for tracking how you are doing compared to your friends.

* Released for Chapter *

This Unofficial App is full of useful tools for Fortnite Battle Royale and Save the World players!

This App works as a Companion / Assistant / Guide / Stats Tracker for Fortnite.

** QUICK DISCLAIMER:

This is an Unofficial Community Driven Fortnite App and has NO affiliation with Epic Games

This App does NOT offer any purchases of any kind, as demanded by the Epic Legal Team.

This App aims to be fully compliant with the Epic policies, if there is any concern regarding the compliance, please contact us with the details.

* Recommended Maps: Find a list of popular, new, and recommended maps right when you open the app, tailored for you.

* Filter: Explore maps and find exactly what you are looking for with powerful filtering.

* Categorized maps: Every map is categorized, allowing you to know exactly what kind of map you are looking at!

* Legal Notice

Epic Games, Inc. Epic, Epic Games, the Epic Games logo, Fortnite and the Fortnite logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Epic Games, Inc. in the United States of America and elsewhere. All rights reserved.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.3

General

Release February 20, 2020
Date Added February 20, 2020
Version 1.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 4
Downloads Last Week 0
