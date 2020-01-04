map4health was developed by the education experts at Healthy Interactions to help people with type 2 diabetes set and track healthy lifestyle goals. The app is free-to-use and available to anyone who is looking to adopt new healthy lifestyle behaviors.

By simply coming back to map4health daily to track your progress over time, users will start to develop new healthy behaviours that can lead to better management of diabetes. An interactive daily dashboard in map4health makes progress tracking as simple as a swipe. Clear, large progress visuals provide an at-a-glance overview of how you're doing each day.

map4health integrates with the Apple Health App to retrieve information from other apps and connected devices and simplify the tracking of steps, blood glucose, weight & blood pressure.

map4health also offers a couple of additional ways to help support your self-management journey:

* in-app educational resources specific to diabetes self-management

* text/video connectivity with your diabetes educator or health care professional.

* forums to connect with peers who are also managing their type 2 diabetes.

Free access to coaching is limited to those whose educators or HCPs who have registered with Healthy Interactions. If you are not sure if your program is registered with Healthy Interactions, you can ask your educator and they can get in contact with someone Healthy Interactions to find out more.

Healthy Interactions is continuing to update map4health to address issues and add new functionality. The idea is to create an easy-to-use app that helps you manage and track your goals and answers your questions around your self-management of diabetes. Feel free to send any issues, feedback or feature requests to the email address provided under Developer Details below or in the map4health help in Profile > Feedback - we greatly appreciate any thoughts you may have on where we are or what we could be doing to continue to improve.