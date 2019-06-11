X

lone ranger ringtone free for Android

By Free New Ringtones Free

Developer's Description

By Free New Ringtones

Personalize your phone with the lone ranger ringtone free

Set as default ringtone, notification, alarm sound and contact ringtone.

Features:

- Easy to use, HD sounds quality.

- Offline App, does not requires internet to use.

- Set ringtones, notifications, alarm sounds with a single tap.

- Use this soundboard to set lone ranger theme ringtone for incoming calls of a specific contact .

- soundboard compatible with 99% Android mobile & tablet device.If you like this lone ranger ringtone app, rate us 5 stars and leave a nice comment.

Thank you very much!

Full Specifications

What's new in version lone ranger Ringtone v1.0

General

Release June 11, 2019
Date Added June 11, 2019
Version lone ranger Ringtone v1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 92
Downloads Last Week 1
Report Software

