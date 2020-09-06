Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

lionel richie songs complete album 130+ for Android

By satumata imagine Free

Developer's Description

By satumata imagine

lionel richie songs complete album 130+

is a free aplication songs album from legendary singer lionel richie,

which is lionel richie fans with good sound quality.

lionel richie songs complete album 130+, consist of :

- ALBUM A

- ALBUM B

- ALBUM C

The advantages of this application:

- Simple display

- Can run in all versions of Android 4.1 and above even with minimal RAM

- Best song quality

- Share with your friends with one click

- The most complete collection of songs that you will get from our application

- It doesn't take much memory because this application is small and light

- And many other benefits

Let's install now and enjoy

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.3

General

Release September 6, 2020
Date Added September 6, 2020
Version 1.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Spotify: Listen to new music and play podcasts

Free
Listen to your favorites or discover new music with a ready-made playlist that suits your mood.
Android
Spotify: Listen to new music and play podcasts

YouTube Music

Free
Watch and listen to a nearly endless catalog in an app designed for music discovery.
Android
YouTube Music

Google Play Music

Free
Shop music on Android Market and listen instantly using the Google Music app.
Android
Google Play Music

Pandora Music

Free
Create personalized stations that play only music you like.
Android
Pandora Music

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now