lockscreen passcode for Android

By kunkun apps Free

By kunkun apps

Lock screen protect your phone

Lock screen by passcode

Lock screen by keypad

This Lock screen is very simple, beautiful and useful

Mutiple beautiful wallpaper

The best lock screen application, to help you protect your privacy, prevent others trying to access your phone illegally.

- Lock screen by passcode

- This 'lock screen passcode' Very nice, simple and useful

- Create passcode to lock mobile

- A lot of beautiful wallpapers to choose in lock screen

- Many different types of backgrounds to choose from, these wallpapers are exquisite design, beautiful.

- Consume less memory and battery,simple and clean design

- Also you can select your favorite wallpaper, it could be someone you love, your love, your child ...

- Show state of mobile as network, wifi, battery .. in screen lock

- This 'Lock screen passcode' is really simple and easy to use, you just select function allows key, then enter password so that your device is protected.

What's new in version 2.3.3

Release October 26, 2019
Date Added October 26, 2019
Version 2.3.3

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0 and up

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
