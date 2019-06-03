liv is your practical companion who helps you to capture your work-life-balance. You can enter your activities and get a clear analysis of how much time you are spending for each activity.

Data protection is particularly important to us, so we assure you:

We do not transfer your data and do not pass it on to third parties.

Highlights:

The score quickly shows your current work-life balance

With areas you can automatically record activities

Set goals

Travel phases are recorded automatically

Sleep phases are recorded automatically via Apple health

We will constantly continue to develop and improve liv. If you have any suggestions or comments about liv, just write an email to liv@doublecheck-it.de