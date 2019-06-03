X

liv for iOS

By Doublecheck IT UG (haftungsbeschrnkt) Free

By Doublecheck IT UG (haftungsbeschrnkt)

liv is your practical companion who helps you to capture your work-life-balance. You can enter your activities and get a clear analysis of how much time you are spending for each activity.

Data protection is particularly important to us, so we assure you:

We do not transfer your data and do not pass it on to third parties.

Highlights:

The score quickly shows your current work-life balance

With areas you can automatically record activities

Set goals

Travel phases are recorded automatically

Sleep phases are recorded automatically via Apple health

We will constantly continue to develop and improve liv. If you have any suggestions or comments about liv, just write an email to liv@doublecheck-it.de

What's new in version 1.2

Release June 3, 2019
Date Added June 3, 2019
Version 1.2

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPod touch (6th generation), and iPod touch (7th generation).

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
