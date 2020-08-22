Join or Sign In

learn french speak french for Android

By Mawuood Academy Free

Developer's Description

By Mawuood Academy

Learn French Speak French with Mawuood Academy

This course is useful for everyone from beginner to advanced.

You should download this app and try it whatever level of French you are at.

With this app you can study, practice and test your French at your own pace at any level.

This app contains vocabulary , phrases and Conversations to teach how to be fluent in French .

Weve provided high quality reading comprehension which uses real French used

by native French speakers.

Features

- This app has more than 3800 words/phrases with English translation

- Each conversation has its own keywords and quiz (Three kinds of quizzes)

- All content supported by correct pronunciation from a native speaker

- High quality audio

- Tap on the sentence to hear the pronunciation

- learn and have fun

You won't lose anything if you try it

Full Specifications

What's new in version 4.2

General

Release August 22, 2020
Date Added August 22, 2020
Version 4.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 2.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
