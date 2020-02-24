X

klse 2u for iOS

By METEORSOFT SDN BHD Free

Developer's Description

By METEORSOFT SDN BHD

real time stock info for klse ( bursa ), investment help tool, Stock Market watch list, alert system

User Manual can go to https://www.facebook.com/klse2u/photos/?tab=albums

1) real time on price & volume

2) automatically price & volume push service in watch list

3) watch list

4) stock info such as recently pricing, qtr finance report & dividend

5) alert system by email, including lower,upper,volume, qtr report,dividend

6) top 10 volume/value list

7) new view for live data, include queue info

8) Portfolio system, allow user to simulate the stock transaction process

9) Holding Stock Live, all the holding stock come with real time P & L

10) Latest QTR Report

11) Latest Dividend Report

12) Charts

13) Calculator

14) Ledger Card Report

Please do visit https://www.facebook.com/klse2u for any suggestion or comment

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2016.1024.2320

General

Release February 24, 2020
Date Added February 24, 2020
Version 2016.1024.2320

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 6.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 3
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Blockchain - Bitcoin Wallet

Free
The World's Most Popular Bitcoin Wallet, featured in the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal.
iOS
Blockchain - Bitcoin Wallet

Venmo

Free
Make and share payments.
iOS
Venmo

PayPal - Send and request money safely

Free
Tap into your money.
iOS
PayPal - Send and request money safely

Mint: Personal Finance, Budget, Bills & Money

Free
Mint is the free, effortless way to manage your money in one place.
iOS
Mint: Personal Finance, Budget, Bills & Money

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping