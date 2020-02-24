real time stock info for klse ( bursa ), investment help tool, Stock Market watch list, alert system

1) real time on price & volume

2) automatically price & volume push service in watch list

3) watch list

4) stock info such as recently pricing, qtr finance report & dividend

5) alert system by email, including lower,upper,volume, qtr report,dividend

6) top 10 volume/value list

7) new view for live data, include queue info

8) Portfolio system, allow user to simulate the stock transaction process

9) Holding Stock Live, all the holding stock come with real time P & L

10) Latest QTR Report

11) Latest Dividend Report

12) Charts

13) Calculator

14) Ledger Card Report

