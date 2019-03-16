X

English-Khmer Dictionary is the latest English to Khmer dictionary for Tablet and Android Phones devices which is built from scratch based on the data from popular English Khmer Dictionary book, 9th edition released in 2012 and the use of its data in under licensed from the author.

Features:

- Beautiful design, fast and easy to uses.

- Combine 4 sources, English to Khmer, Khmer to English, Khmer to Khmer and phrasal verb

- 255,000 word and meanings

- 98,000 examples and 85,000 technical words

- Synonyms and Antonyms.

- Easy to using.

- English and Khmer Phonetic.

- Font Style and text size comfortable.

- Words can pronunciation.

- Portrait or Landscape support

- Universal Application

- Free one Application and use it on Tablet and Android Phones.

Note: Can pronunciation words with this Dictionary, Please install together, it is so comfortable.

March 16, 2019

Release March 16, 2019
Date Added March 16, 2019
Version 6.0

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements None

Total Downloads 7
Downloads Last Week 1
