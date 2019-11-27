X

An all-new app for ivari advisors!

Now you can have the content and tools you need from ivari all in one mobile app:

webcappow access - ivaris online tool that provides you with information on your pending and inforce life and investment business.

AppVantage access AppVantage (eApp) - the most effective way to submit your New Business applications

ivaris product information, marketing materials and forms at your fingertips

articles and in-app notifications to keep you up to date

issues of ivari info our biweekly email newsletter for advisors

info about upcoming ivari advisor events

content to share and engage with your followers on social media

locations and contact information for ivari offices

Download the ivari advisor app to your mobile device and start the conversation.

Visit ivari.ca to learn more about ivari products.

