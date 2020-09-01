Join or Sign In

indus capital for Android

By Sanjay Sanghvi Free

indus capital is a FREE app brought to you by Indus Capital. This FREE App is for Investors to track their Investment Portfolio and know about indus capital . Products covered include Mutual Funds & Equity Shares.

Key Features of indus capital

1. Family Portfolio- Check updated Family Portfolio.

2. Applicant Portfolio- Check updated Applicant wise Portfolio.

3. Asset Allocation- Get the details of your Net Worth and its composition.

4. Sector Allocation- Get to know sector wise allocation of your investment.

5. Scheme Allocation- Total exposure in different schemes and its current value.

6. Last Transaction- Check your last 10 Transactions which have done.

7. One Day Change- Check how your Schemes performed yesterday.

8. Latest NAV- Track the NAV for any schemes.

9. Scheme Performance- Check the Top Performing Scheme based on returns.

10. By Folio - Check your scheme wise and folio wise balance units and current values.

11. Tools - Contains different financial calculators for your help.

PS: To access portfolio in this app you must have Online Portfolio Viewer Account provided by indus capital. To have an account with us please email us at info@induscapital.in

What's new in version 6.0.1

Release September 1, 2020
Date Added September 1, 2020
Version 6.0.1

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
