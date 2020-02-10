If you are one of those people who admire OS then you can appreciate the neatness of OS app interface and especially of OSs gallery app. iGallery OS 13 promises to bring that experience on your android device. iGallery OS 13, a photo gallery app that brings the neatness of the Photo app and might make a good alternative to your default gallery app.

The app photo gallery manager from Phone 11 style, and from style OS13, complete from the rounded corners to the font. Thats what our special.

We categorize photos by album, sort videos, photo gift... over time, your topic when creating it _ a perfect Photo Album.

Enjoy photos and videos gallery about you, your lover, your family, your friend and everything you save an unlimited.

Full material design! It combines best photo gallery of android with flat design.

Function of iGallery i.o.s 13 : Gallery Phone 11

Best fast gallery

iGallery OS 13 is the fastest app for sync your photo to your Phone Style Gallery. As well as viewing HD photos, find photos and managing albums.

Fast refresh gallery collections.

View mode style OS gallery

The timeline or folder view mode, switching is very convenient.

Interface design sophistication in gallery

Photo album style OS time view... makes it easy to search and manage them.

iGallery HD can view photos by Year if you want to see more photos.

Gallery can show photos by Month or by Day, you can easy to manage or find for image.

Create and manage photo albums

Create your own album with OS style. Create Albums and choose best photos of yours into secret folder or your folder.

Best Gallery video player

Quickpic gallery video with gallery app, playing videos with our unique quick seek technology!

Open Video from gallery of supported all video formats and you can say like flv video player, mp4 video player, avi video player etc.

Edit photo in Gallery OS

Edit photo with tool supper as rotate photo, filter photo, flip, crop, adjust colors Support many format photo as JPG, JPEG, PNG, GIF

Professional Tools for Selfie and Photo Editing

Remove Zits, Pimples & Blemishes

Brighter Eyes & Whiter Teeth

Smooth Skin

Artistic Tools

Show photo details.

Rotate photo backgrounds.

Set Wallpaper

Share to social networks from gallery.

Multi selection move & copy paste files

Delete photo, album or video gallery

Preview your photo

Collection Photo, Collection album, Collection video album

Gallery 13 : Gallery Phone X is a Beauty Gallery app for Photo 11. It same as Gallery plus, Gallery+. Inheriting the excellent experience of iGallery OS13 on Phone 11 earlier. We hope we can bring you the pleasant experience, easy and fun to app.

So, you can download now and experience

Comments with us, share with your friends and give us 5 stars if you like Gallery OS 13 : Gallery Phone X <3

Thanks for using

Gallery OS 13 : Gallery Phone 11