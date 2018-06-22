X

i-bank pass for iOS

By National Bank Of Greece S.A. Free

By National Bank Of Greece S.A.

Free up your time with...i-bank pass!

and no longer hang around in queues

With the i-bank pass app you can see in real time which NBG branch suits you best, based on the waiting time and your actual location, and generate an i-bank pass ticket before setting out.

Features:

- find out where the nearest NBG Branch is to your present location and the queuing time

- get information about services, contact details and banking hours of NBG branches

- issue an i-bank pass ticket for service at a teller's desk in the branch of your choice

- be updated automatically when your turn is about to come up so that you make sure you're at the branch on time

- rate the app

What's new in version 1.3

Release June 22, 2018
Date Added June 22, 2018
Version 1.3

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 2
Downloads Last Week 0
