Free up your time with...i-bank pass!

and no longer hang around in queues

With the i-bank pass app you can see in real time which NBG branch suits you best, based on the waiting time and your actual location, and generate an i-bank pass ticket before setting out.

Features:

- find out where the nearest NBG Branch is to your present location and the queuing time

- get information about services, contact details and banking hours of NBG branches

- issue an i-bank pass ticket for service at a teller's desk in the branch of your choice

- be updated automatically when your turn is about to come up so that you make sure you're at the branch on time

- rate the app