hyperion supreme for Android

By prjkt.io $1.99

Developer's Description

By prjkt.io

This addon is for hyperion launcher, and will unlock all pro features, as well as all the upcoming features for hyperion!

THIS REQUIRES HYPERION VERSION 40 AND ABOVE TO WORK!

Pro features:

Gestures

Further icon customizations including label size, text color, display/hide text shadow and multiple lines for labels

Custom launcher font (by importing your own .TTF files)

Disabling app suggestions from the top of your drawer

Two row dock

Google Smart Widget + customizations

...and much more!

Download the main launcher here: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=projekt.launcher

Full Specifications

What's new in version four

General

Release July 3, 2019
Date Added July 3, 2019
Version four

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 22
Downloads Last Week 0
