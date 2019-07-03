This addon is for hyperion launcher, and will unlock all pro features, as well as all the upcoming features for hyperion!
THIS REQUIRES HYPERION VERSION 40 AND ABOVE TO WORK!
Pro features:
Gestures
Further icon customizations including label size, text color, display/hide text shadow and multiple lines for labels
Custom launcher font (by importing your own .TTF files)
Disabling app suggestions from the top of your drawer
Two row dock
Google Smart Widget + customizations
...and much more!
Download the main launcher here: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=projekt.launcher
