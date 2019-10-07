Software introduction

This is the development of a car with APP, APP and the use of matching vehicles, APP mainly has the following functions

Car data reading function:

APP connect via Bluetooth, Bluetooth data transmission equipment, we can get through the mobile phone APP walking speed of the car, the car battery, the current mode, the car has no fault information, the current car lamp color.

APP controls car operation

Can enter the self balancing operation mode, the car itself into balance, when we are a child riding the user can set the child mode, to make it safer driving, the car can limit the maximum speed, the speed is too fast to prevent unsafe, we can directly through the mobile phone APP to turn off the car.

The car can also automatically detect the fault of the car, and can display the fault position through the mobile phone APP, so that the user can help himself to deal with the malfunction.

Adjust the car color, adjust to your favorite color.