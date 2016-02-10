X

"fille" mobile apps provide a matching platform for datings, jobs, services, sales, appointment, for either party using GPS to locate the nearest possible interested party, & to provide the relevant supporting solutions of authentication, verfication, payments, and guidance for all aspects of the process. "fille",GPS,,, In "fille", member's needs and requirements are Broadcast, share and matched so that members can completed the whole process in their daily routines. fille,, In"fille", members are free to invite and make arrangements to work, provide jobs, sell, buy, services, companion, etc., members can match those of the same interest specifically. fille In "fille", members are compulsory to carry out Face Recognition, identity authentication, & thorough vetting. In order to become a Verified Member of "FILLE" fille, "fille" is designed to provide a "User Design" efficient & Exquisite platform for all. And are committed to Vet all members to ensure that all users are exquisitely Genuine. fille, "fille" will ensures an efficient and reliable way to Locate and Find whatever you are doing sincerely. And improve the efficiency of life of this era. fille,

bug

Release June 18, 2016
Date Added February 10, 2016
Version 1.17

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Compatible with: iphone4, iphone4, ipad2wifi, ipad2wifi, ipad23g, ipad23g, iphone4s, iphone4s, ipadthirdgen, ipadthirdgen, ipadthirdgen4g, ipadthirdgen4g, iphone5, iphone5, ipodtouchfifthgen, ipodtouchfifthgen, ipadfourthgen, ipadfourthgen, ipadfourthgen4g, ipadfourthgen4g, ipadmini, ipadmini, ipadmini4g, ipadmini4g

Total Downloads 2
Downloads Last Week 0
