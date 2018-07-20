X

edge [substratum] for Android

By llevo3 design $1.49

Developer's Description

By llevo3 design

READ FIRST!

- Theme works best with custom 7.1.x/ 8.x ROMs with OMS support

- Theme also works with Google stock 7.1.x/8.x ROMs (note that stock ROMs have some theming limitation)

- LineageOS aren't fully supported

- OxygenOS aren't supported

- Doesn't work on Samsung devices running stock firmware

- You need substratum app from the Play Store to apply the theme

- You need to be rooted

IMPORTANT! When you open the theme in substratum app you'll see the drop down menu on top of the overlays. You need to choose one depending of your ROM Android version. There are also some overlays with different variant for specific Android version.

HOW TO apply theme on stock 8.1 ROM. When you installing overlays for the first time, after Building & Enabling you need to reboot and then Enabling overlays again. For updating an overlay you need to Disable it first and then Build & Enable, there's no need to reboot again, except for Android System overlay.

NOTE: AOSP apps like Clock, Messaging, Gallery, Contacts and Dialer may or may not work, because every custom ROM has their own variant of those apps, so if you get an error while compiling, just don't install them. I recommend installing those apps from the Play Store.

After every update I recommend clean install (uninstall all the overlays from the previous version, and then install the new ones). Also, after updating an app from the Play Store if it force close, try first to uninstall overlay for that app and install it again.

Don't report bugs if you're using custom DPI

WHAT'S THEMED

System, main Google's and third party apps

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.3

General

Release July 20, 2018
Date Added July 20, 2018
Version 2.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements None

Popularity

Total Downloads 17
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Nova Launcher

Free
The highly customizable, performance driven, home screen.
Android
Nova Launcher

Microsoft Launcher

Free
Personalize your Android device to match your style with wallpapers, theme colors, icon packs and more.
Android
Microsoft Launcher

Action Launcher: Pixel Edition

Free
Action Launcher brings the best features of Pixel Launcher and Android Pie to your device.
Android
Action Launcher: Pixel Edition

GO Launcher - 3D parallax Themes & HD Wallpapers

Free
Customize your home screen, menu and even lock screen interface with 3D effects.
Android
GO Launcher - 3D parallax Themes & HD Wallpapers

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping