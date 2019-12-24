X

drum pads cumbia for Android

Drum pads cumbia

Contains loops and percussions for cumbia that turns music creation into your favorite entertainment.

Luxury edition

Percussion umbia 2 has an easy and attractive driving interface where you can find percussions by categories:

- Modern Cumbia

- Cumbia Ballad

- Cumbia Villera

- Southern Cumbia

With Drum pads cumbia you can:

- Create percussion and loop rhythms in just a few clicks.

- Play with the different sounds like a professional electronic battery

- Play in real time

It also contains

- Professional sound quality

- Mastered loops

- I don't need internet connection

- The sound level is balanced as it sounds live in different real presentations do not miss more updates and new applications.

What's new in version 1.0.4

Release December 24, 2019
Version 1.0.4

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

