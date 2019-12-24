Drum pads cumbia
Contains loops and percussions for cumbia that turns music creation into your favorite entertainment.
Luxury edition
Percussion umbia 2 has an easy and attractive driving interface where you can find percussions by categories:
- Modern Cumbia
- Cumbia Ballad
- Cumbia Villera
- Southern Cumbia
With Drum pads cumbia you can:
- Create percussion and loop rhythms in just a few clicks.
- Play with the different sounds like a professional electronic battery
- Play in real time
It also contains
- Professional sound quality
- Mastered loops
- I don't need internet connection
- The sound level is balanced as it sounds live in different real presentations do not miss more updates and new applications.
