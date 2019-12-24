Drum pads cumbia

Contains loops and percussions for cumbia that turns music creation into your favorite entertainment.

Luxury edition

Percussion umbia 2 has an easy and attractive driving interface where you can find percussions by categories:

- Modern Cumbia

- Cumbia Ballad

- Cumbia Villera

- Southern Cumbia

With Drum pads cumbia you can:

- Create percussion and loop rhythms in just a few clicks.

- Play with the different sounds like a professional electronic battery

- Play in real time

It also contains

- Professional sound quality

- Mastered loops

- I don't need internet connection

- The sound level is balanced as it sounds live in different real presentations do not miss more updates and new applications.