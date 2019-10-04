download Video Downloader contains is a built in the browser that lets you navigate through different video channel sites, allowing you to search and download easily for fast speed

Download video all downloader of the video has an easy interface and easy procedure to download and play the video. You can enjoy your favorite videos on your phone or tablet without internet connection after downloading.

FEATURES:

1- Click on the button in the header "Paste URL" a text field appears.

2- Enter the search query and press the "Search" button.

3- A list of videos about your query appears.

4- Click on the video you want to download.

5- menu bar then click on download now .

Disclaimer:

Please note that the downloading and viewing of videos protected by copyright is prohibited and regulated by the laws of the country where you live. We assume no responsibility for any misuse of our application. Moreover Youtube is not supported due their terms of service.