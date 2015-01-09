X

digibook24 for iOS

By Edi.Ermes Free

Developer's Description

By Edi.Ermes
digibook24 is an application that offers multimedia extra content books and interactive tools for a continuous updated education.Online-offlineAfter downloaded, most of the related extra contents are available on your device in offline modality also.Virtual CampusIn online modality the Virtual Campus platform is available with additional contents that are not accessible in the offline modality (self-assessment tests, interactive labs, forum, etc).Interactive toolsBookmarksTextual and vocal notesPublications facilitated reading with high-legibility EasyReading fontText reading through voice overMain social networks sharing Extra contentsVideos;Galleries;Audios;Tests;Interactive labs;Hot topics. Multiple deviceYou can consult your contents on several devices, both mobile and desktop.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2.1

Fixed an issue occurring when playing some videos.

General

Release June 22, 2016
Date Added January 9, 2015
Version 1.2.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Compatible with: ipad2wifi, ipad23g, ipadthirdgen, ipadthirdgen4g, ipadfourthgen, ipadfourthgen4g, ipadmini, ipadmini4g, ipad2wifi, ipad23g, ipadthirdgen, ipadthirdgen4g, ipadfourthgen, ipadfourthgen4g, ipadmini, ipadmini4g

Popularity

Total Downloads 9
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

