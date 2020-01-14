X

coloring book for sonic for Android

The Sonic dash hedgehog coloring game is an educational coloring and drawing book and one of the best coloring games for sonic dash characters. Boys and girls will learn to paint images correctly using the correct colors and will have a lot of fun coloring Sonic, Tails, Amy Rose, Super of Mario, the sonic hero's coloring in our app game that contains about one hundred Sonic Hedgehog Tails, Amy Rose for coloring.

The Sonic hedgehog dash coloring game contains more than 130 coloring pages, including sonic the Hedgehog, Doctor Eggman Tails, Amy Rose, Knuckles the Echidna, Shadow the Hedgehog, ChaO, Chaotix and super of mario.

The Sonic Dash Coloring Book allows you to color Sonic univers characters such as Sonic the Hedgehog, Doctor Eggman, Tails, Amy Rose, Knuckles the Echidna, Shadow the Hedgehog, Chao, Chaotix and much more.

* FEATURES:

- More than 130 sound pages for coloring.

- Lot of colors of pencils.

- Available in 3 languages.

- Save and share with Sonic Dash fans.

- Zoom in zoom out.

- Easy to use and 100% FREE.

- Available for offline use!

* HOW TO PLAY:

1- Click on Play to start drawing sonique world.

2- Choose an image of Sonic.

3- Select your colors.

4- Start painting Mario, Tails, Amy Rose.

5- Save or share your work.

So, what are you waiting for? download this Sonic coloring game now, and enjoy coloring your tails, Amy Rose!

<<< DISCLAIMER >>>:

It is believed that all images used in this application are in the public domain. If you have rights to any of the images and do not want them to appear here, contact us and they will be removed from the application.

