clap to find phone for Android

By Apps Created With Love Free

Developer's Description

By Apps Created With Love

Dont be worry about your mobile if you have ever lost phone or can't find your phone in your bag, room, office, drawer or car and you couldn't find it, then dont waste your time, download Clap to Find Phone (whistle to find) and then just clap your hands or You only have to whistle your phone. And your phone will start vibrating, emitting a loud sound and shining a bright camera flashlight of the mobile.

Clap to phone finder or whistle to finder is great application helping you when you forgot your phone location.

Features

Find phone through Clap.

Auto start loud ringing when phone is put on silent.

Quickly clap 3 times to configure and get started.

Sound/Vibrate/Flash alert modes.

Customizable ringtone, volume, Vibration and Flashlight.

Find phone through Whistle.

How does it work?

Once you installed Clap to Find or Whistle to find open application

click on Toggle button to Enable Clap to Find . after that click on Setting Button .

Vibration:

The telephone will start vibrating at the moment of Clap or whistle detection.

Notification:

Choose the notification sound, which will be played when the phone is found. Beside the kind of played melody, you can also set volume of played notification to maximum to hear your phone from afar.

Torch/light:

Application will start the flashlight of the camera, which will make finding the phone easier and faster.

Whistle to Find:

Application will start detection only on Whistle.

Clap to Find:

Application will start detection only on Clap.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.1

General

Release October 19, 2019
Date Added October 19, 2019
Version 1.0.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 2.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 4
Downloads Last Week 0
