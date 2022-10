carus music offers a whole new choral music experience and the innovative possibility to learn ones own choral part by means of an innovative coach. Every passage in the music can be skipped to with playful ease. Rehearsals and concerts will thus be even more enjoyable!You always wanted to go to the next choir rehearsal well prepared and no longer stumble over difficult passages, right? This is at last possible with carus music: learn your choir part in no time at all whether you can read music or not.The app is based on carefully prepared Urtext music editions from Carus vocal scores synchronized with recordings by renowned interpreters. Every measure can be directly selected thanks to the intuitive navigation within each work, and the original recording starts exactly at this point. A marker that moves synchronously with the music simplifies the orientation. Turning pages occurs either automatically or manually. A special feature offered by carus music is a coach to help you learn the choral part. If the coach is activated, your own part is clearly emphasized and you can practice with the recording of your part within the overall sound. The slow mode can be used for fast and difficult passages from now on you decide on your learning pace. Learning your own part will thus become a special experience and singing will be even more fun!carus music supports you in getting to know and practice the most important choir works: one app with the top choral works sheet music in high resolution and familiar layout by Carus Carus vocal scores synchronized with first class recordings Acoustic coach helps you learn your own choral part Fast passages can also be practiced in slow mode easy navigation swift retrieval from your personal libraryEach user can test the app with a free choral setting naturally with its complete range of functions!After the gratis download of carus music, you will find a steadily growing number of works. You can buy the work with your choral part (soprano / alto / tenore / basso) by In-App purchase. After the download, your works will be available offline as well.carus music, the new choir app, makes practicing even more fun. On the go or at home.CONTACTDo you have any suggestions, wishes or questions regarding carus music? Please do not hesitate to contact us by email at support@carus-music.com. Further information as well as our complete work list can be found on our website www.carus-music.com.