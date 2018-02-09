block puzzle, is a free block puzzle game, created by Let's Fun game.If you like play puzzle game or jigsaw photo puzzle game, you can't miss block puzzle.

Characteristic:

1. Simple & easy to play, suitable for all ages.

2. Simple operation: Just move different shapes of the box and fill the blank, you can level up.

3. A wide variety of levels: More than 800 levels.

Function Introduction:

1. Drag the box to the blank area.

2. Fill the blank space with the different boxes that provided.

3. Daily tasks and rewards of different kinds.

4. The higher the level, the richer the rewards you will obtain.

5. When you encounter difficulties, you can use tips as the express way to pass the level.

